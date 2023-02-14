Renu Desai Discloses A Big Update Stating That She Is Suffering From Health Issues

Tollywood's former actress Renu Desai needs no introduction. She acted in a couple of movies along with Power Star Pawan Kalyan and then married him. The couple have two kids and later got separated. At present, she is living in Pune along with her kids. Last year she made her come back to the small screen and was seen as a judge in a reality show. She is also making her come back to Tollywood with Tiger Nageswara Rao movie. Being an active social media user, she keeps on sharing her updates with all her fans through social media. Off late, she shared shocking news stating that she is suffering from a heart and a few other health issues. This post shocked all her fans and they are also worried about her health condition.

Along with sharing this post, she also wrote, "All my near and dear ones know that I am dealing with heart and some other health issues since few years and at times it really gets very difficult to find the strength to make sense of it all.

But the reason I am posting this here today is to remind myself and so many others who are struggling with their own problems that we have to be strong no matter what and keep having faith in the process and take it one day at a time. Don't lose hope in yourself and life. The Universe has its own sweet plans for us. And at times, as Skipper the Penguin said "Just smile and wave, boys. Smile and wave". (the treatments, medication, yoga, nutrition, etc is going on and hopefully I should be getting back to normal life and to shooting soon)".

The Badri actress is optimistic about her health and stated that she will overcome them soon. Speaking about her work front, after 18 long years, she is making her come back to Tollywood with Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao movie.

Going with the earlier released promo, the makers introduced her as Hemalatha Lavanam who is seen walking on the road along with two other ladies at the night! According to the sources, Hemalatha Lavanam was a social worker who protested against untouchability and the imbalance in the social system.

Well, Bollywood's young actress Nupur Sanon is essaying the lead actress role in this movie. Tiger Nageswara Rao is being directed by Vamsee and it will be bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal under his home banner Abhishek Arts banner in association with Tej Narayan. GV Prakash will tune the songs and R Madhie will handle the cinematography field. Speaking about Tiger Nageswara Rao, he was a notorious thief in the 1970s. He is called as 'Tiger' as he escaped from the Chennai Prison with his amazing plan and awestruck the Police officers. Well, Bollywood's ace actress Anupam Kher is also essaying a prominent role in this movie.