RGV’s political dramas, 'Vyooham' and 'Shapadham,' face further postponement

The release of eccentric filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma's much-anticipated political dramas, 'Vyooham' and 'Shapadham,' has been delayed once again, with the new release dates set for March 1st and March 8th, respectively. RGV took to social media to share the news, dispelling rumors that the postponement was related to any political figure, particularly Lokesh.

In a tweet, RGV explained the delay, stating, "VYOOHAM film and SHAPADHAM film are being postponed to March 1st and March 8th but this time it is NOT BECAUSE OF LOKESH...It is due to certain technicalities, wanting to do more promotion, and also because we are getting better-preferred theatres on those dates."

The filmmaker accompanied the announcement with provocative posters resembling the likenesses of two prominent opposition leaders and alliance partners, Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan.

'Vyooham' and 'Shapadham' revolve around the political journey of the current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Ajmal, known for 'Rangam,' will portray the role of YS Jagan, while Manasa Radhakrishnan takes on the role of YS Bharati. The films are produced by Dasari Kiran Kumar under the Ramadhuta Creations banner. The delay is attributed to technicalities, promotional considerations, and securing preferred theaters for the release.