Live
- Esri India, CKS to train 5 lakh students in geospatial tech skills in 5 yrs
- Lok Sabha elections dates are likely to be announced after March 13
- Delhi High Court dismisses plea to offer prayers at demolished 600-yr-old mosque on Shab-e-Barat
- BJP protests in Karnataka Assembly against Siddaramaiah govt's resolution
- UPA govt refused to hike Karnataka’s share from 30% to 40%: BJP
- MEA responds to Indians caught in conflict in Russia, urges caution
- IIT Bombay’s new low-cost, thin coating material can reduce record heat
- Elon Musk says Gmail’s alternative Xmail is coming soon
- Goa AAP MLA demands dropping of cases against ‘mob’ involved in attacking BJP minister
- Six killed in millitary, NPA rebels clash in Philippines
Just In
RGV’s political dramas, 'Vyooham' and 'Shapadham,' face further postponement
The release of eccentric filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma's much-anticipated political dramas, 'Vyooham' and 'Shapadham,' has been delayed once again, with...
The release of eccentric filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma's much-anticipated political dramas, 'Vyooham' and 'Shapadham,' has been delayed once again, with the new release dates set for March 1st and March 8th, respectively. RGV took to social media to share the news, dispelling rumors that the postponement was related to any political figure, particularly Lokesh.
In a tweet, RGV explained the delay, stating, "VYOOHAM film and SHAPADHAM film are being postponed to March 1st and March 8th but this time it is NOT BECAUSE OF LOKESH...It is due to certain technicalities, wanting to do more promotion, and also because we are getting better-preferred theatres on those dates."
The filmmaker accompanied the announcement with provocative posters resembling the likenesses of two prominent opposition leaders and alliance partners, Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan.
'Vyooham' and 'Shapadham' revolve around the political journey of the current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Ajmal, known for 'Rangam,' will portray the role of YS Jagan, while Manasa Radhakrishnan takes on the role of YS Bharati. The films are produced by Dasari Kiran Kumar under the Ramadhuta Creations banner. The delay is attributed to technicalities, promotional considerations, and securing preferred theaters for the release.