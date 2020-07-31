Rhea Chakraborty's Shocking Expenses Exposed By Sushant Bank Statement

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide weeks ago, but the talk surrounding his death refuses to die down with the mystery over circumstances leading to the young Bollywood actor's death deepening.



It is known that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his room at his Bandra residence in the posh Pali Hills locality of Mumbai. While the Mumbai police ruled out foul play after Sushant's Viscera report came out, there is a new twist to the case after Sushant's father filed an FIR against his ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty whom Sushant was living with for sometime before their break-up.

Interestingly, Rhea had sought a CBI probe saying Bihar police could be easily influenced by Sushant's father.

A leading English channel managed to access Bollywood actor Sushant Singh's bank statements which has thrown up some shocking facts. With this, the focus of Sushant death investigation has shifted to the actor's financial transactions. As per Sushant's bank statements, transactions show huge expenses on Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik which includes her flight expenses, hotel stays, shopping bills and tuition fees.

As per the leading English News Channel, Sushant's bank balance which was 4 crore 62 lakhs last November plunged to just over a crore in Feb 2020 raising suspicion over his girlfriend's role in Sushant's life.

It may be recalled that Sushant's father KK Singh in his FIR against Rhea in Patna had alleged that Rhea had withdrawn 15crores from his son's bank account and deposited it into account unrelated to Sushant. Accusing Rhea of carrying out a pre-meditated murder, KK Singh said that she used his son to climb up the ladder in the film industry. He also accused her of abusing his son's wealth and said that Rhea was very intrusive and interfered a lot in Sushant's life.

While the ED has asked for the FIR report, the Bihar police too is looking into the bank accounts of Sushant following his dad's allegations of funds misuse by Rhea.

Meanwhile, social media has been abuzz with abusive messages for Rhea Chakraborty. while the actress has gone into incognito mode, Sushant fans are unsparing in their criticism of the actress for driving him to suicide.