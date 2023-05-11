Right From Custody To Bhuvana Vijayam: Check Out The Friday Special Releases Of OTT And Big Screens

We have already witnessed the blockbuster releases of the summer season… As May brings the end of the hot winds, the ending will not be less than any festival. So, this Friday, we have Naga Chaitanya’s Custody, Sreenivas Bellamkonda’s Chatrapathi, Music School and a few most-awaited new theatre releases. Even theatre blockbusters like Shaakuntalam and Vikram Vedha will be out on OTTs. Along with them, even popular digital screens are ready with their new shows and web series too.



So, check out the special Friday releases of tomorrow and enjoy the weekend watching these wonderful shows with a tub of popcorn…

Tollywood



1. Custody

Release Date: 12th May

Star Cast: Naga Chaitanya Akkineni as A. Shiva, Arvind Swamy as Raju 'Raazu', R. Sarathkumar, Krithi Shetty as Revathi, Vennela Kishore, Premi Viswanath, Sampath Raj, Premgi Amaren and Priyamani ( as a cameo)

Director: Venkat Prabhu

Genre: Action Thriller

2. Bhuvana Vijayam

Release Date: 12th May

Star Cast: Suneel, Srinivas Reddy, Vennela Kishore, Viva Harsha, Bigboss Vasanthi, 30 years Pruthvi and Dhanraj

Director: Yalamanda Charan

Genre: Hilarious Thriller

Kollywood

Farhana

Release Date: 12th May

Star Cast: Aishwarya Rajesh, K Selvaraghavan and Anumol

Director: Nelson Venkatesan

Genre: Thriller

Bollywood

1. Chatrapathi

Release Date: 12th May

Star Cast: Bellamkonda Sreenivas as Shivaji/Chatrapathi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Amit Nair, Rajendra Gupta, Ashish Singh, Sahil Vaid, Shivam Patil, Mohammad Monajir, Auroshika Dey, Vedika Nawani, Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar and Karan Singh Chhabra

Director: VV Vinayak

Genre: Action thriller

2. IB 71

Release Date: 12th May

Star Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher and Dalip

Director: Sankalp Reddy

Genre: Spy drama

3. Jogira Sara Ra Ra

Release Date: 12th May

Star Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Jogi Pratap, Neha Sharma as Dimple Chaubey, Sanjay Mishra as Chacha Chaudhry and Mahaakshay Chakraborty as Lallu

Director: Kushan Nandy

Genre: Romantic Comedy

4. Music School

Release Date: 12th May

Star Cast: Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles, alongside debutants Ozu Barua, Gracy Goswamy, Benjamin Gilani, Suhasini Mulay, Mona Ambegaonkar, Leela Samson, Bugs Bhargava, Vinay Varma, Sreekanth Iyengar, Vaquar Sheikh and Phani

Director: Paparao Biyyala who is a former IAS officer turned filmmaker

Genre: Family drama

Direct OTT Releases:

1. Dahaad

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: May 12, 2023

Directed by: Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi

2. Vikram Vedha

OTT Platform: Jio Cinemas

Release Date: May 12, 2023

Directed by: Pushkar-Gayathri

3. Taj – Reign Of Revenge

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date: May 12, 2023

Directed by: Vibhu Puri

4. Queen Cleopatra

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 10, 2023

Directed by: Tina Gharavi

5. The Mother

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 12, 2023

Directed by: Niki Caro

6. Crater

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date: May 12, 2023

Directed by: Kyle Patrick Alvarez

7. The Great 3

OTT Platform: Hulu

Release Date: May 12, 2023

Directed by: Tony McNamara

8. Shaakuntalam

Release Date: 11th May, 2023

Directed By: Gunasekhar

Next, let us check the new releases of popular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Zee 5, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Jio Cinema, Sony LIV and AHA…

Amazon Prime Video

May 11

Academy of Country Music Awards (2023)

Netflix

Available May 10

• Dance Brothers

• Missing: Dead or Alive?

Available May 11

• Royalteen: Princess Margrethe

• Ultraman: Season 3

Available May 12

• Black Night

• Mulligan

• Queer Eye: Season 7

Zee 5

Taj: Divided by Blood Season 2

Release Date: 12th May

Disney+ Hotstar

Available May 10:

• Life Below Zero (S20)

• Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S4)

• The Muppets Mayhem - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Available May 12

• Spider-Man™: Homecoming

• Venom

• Crater - Premiere

Sony LIV

Triangle of Sadness

Release Date: 12th May

Jio Cinema

Vikram Vedha

Release Date: 12th May

AHA

1. Newsense Season 1 – (aha Original web series) - 12th May

The Newsense season 1 promises to be a brutally honest look into the media industry. The series showcases raw emotions, a hard-hitting narrative, and intense performances that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. From the grueling demands of breaking news to the ethical dilemmas of choosing between truth and popularity, Newsense season 1 is a poignant and uncompromising portrayal of the challenges facing journalists today. The web series features Navdeep and Bindhu Madhavi in the lead roles, directed by Sri Prawin, written by journalist Priyadarshini Ram and produced by People Media Factory.

2. Sarkar 3 – (Episode 2) - 12th May

Taking the reality show genre to a whole new level with 3x thrill, 3x excitement and 3x entertainment, Sarkar 3 boasts of the bidding game where the special guests should be able to guess the questions. Spanning four rounds every episode, the series will take viewers on a rife with edge-of-the-seat entertainment journey. The show is hosted by Pradeep Machiraju.

3. Telugu Indian Idol 2 (Episode 22nd & 23rd ) – 12th and 13th May

The show hosted by Hema Chandra and judged by S.S. Thaman, Geetha Madhuri and Karthik is set to telecast episode this Friday and Saturday at 7 PM. Get ready to witness the TOP 9 contestants compete for the title of Telugu Indian Idol 2, exclusively on aha. From soulful melodies to foot-tapping beats, this season promises to be a musical extravaganza like never before. This episode will witness National award winner Singer Chitra, Actresses Shriya Saran and Krithi Shetty Don't miss a single note of this journey filled with passion, dedication, and raw talent.

So guys watch these new shows and movies along with your dear ones and have a happy weekend…