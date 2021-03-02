Rituparna Sengupta's Revenge Drama Bidhrohini Trailer Out Now

Mumbai: Eros Now, South Asia's leading streaming entertainment service owned by the Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: EROS), a Global Entertainment company, today announced 'Bidhrohini' starring Rituparna Sengupta, Gautam Mukharjee, Joy Bhattacharya, Bidisha Chowdhury, Santana Basu. The story of the film revolves around Kiran (Rituparna Sengupta) who will be seen raising her voice against the mental and physical torture once inflicted upon her sister.

The film is helmed by Sandip Chowdhury, son of Anjan Choudhury, and marks his debut in direction. Bidhrohini is a thriller drama in which Rituparan Sengupta will be seen playing a resilient cop for the first time in her illustrious career. The film is a complete surprise package for Cinema lovers as it shows the grit and determination of women, the way they achieve success in life, and earn self-respect.

Bidhrohini is a drama revenge that will take you through the different emotional states that a woman faces and how she strong arms herself to fight against the society for her sister. Bidhrohini is surely an inspirational film that will win the hearts of the viewers.







