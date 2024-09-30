Romantic Drama 'I Hate Marriage' Kicks Off Production in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The romantic entertainer I Hate Marriage, directed by Paramash Renukuntla and produced by M. Dayanand under Arya Cinema, commenced filming on Monday with a grand launch event in Hyderabad. The film stars rising actors Sugi Vijay and Jupsy Bhadra in lead roles, aiming to captivate young audiences with its fresh narrative.

The launch ceremony saw notable industry figures, with producer Srinivas Raju giving the ceremonial first clap and renowned writer-producer Vijay Kumar handling the camera switch-on. Music director Varikuppala Yadagiri oversaw the film’s inaugural scene as the honorary director.

Sharing insights about the film, director Paramash Renukuntla said, "We're creating a story that speaks to today’s generation, blending romance and humor with emotional depth. It’s designed to be an entertainer that appeals to both youth and families, packed with lighthearted comedy and feel-good moments."



Producer M. Dayanand expressed excitement, stating, "We are shooting on a tight schedule, with filming expected to continue non-stop until December. This film brings a unique concept, breaking away from typical romance narratives, and we hope it will leave a lasting impact."

The cast includes Prithvi, Ashrita, and Lohith, with Vijay C. Kumar as the director of photography and Varikuppala Yadagiri composing the music. The film is set to wrap up production by the end of the year.

