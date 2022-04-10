RRR Movie Collections Cross 1000 Crores And It’s Definitely A Dream Run Film For All The Movie Buffs…

Tollywood's most-awaited movie RRR hit the big screens in the last month but it's still running successfully in the theatres and that too with houseful collections. Off late, on the occasion of Sree Rama Navami, the makers of this movie announced that the film crossed massive Rs 1000 crores collections and shared their happiness with all their fans through Twitter page…



1000 crore is a dream run for a film from India. We made our best for you, and you in return showered us with your priceless love. Thank you Bheem @tarak9999 fans, Ramaraju @AlwaysRamCharan fans and audience across the world. #1000CroreRRR ❤️ An @ssrajamouli film. @DVVMovies pic.twitter.com/V3nnAGdf2e — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) April 10, 2022

Ram Charan in Alluri Sita Ramaraju attire and Junior NTR in the Komaram Bheem appeal looked amazing in the poster.

On my visit to hyderabad yesterday saw RRR to a packed house with the audience in AMB Cinemas, the reaction of the audience was electrifying ,the visual treat @ssrajamouli the performances @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 was par excellence Once again my congratulations to the team — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) April 10, 2022

Even Taran Adarsh also confirmed the same news through his Instagram page…

He shared the same poster and wrote, "'RRR' GROSSES 1000 CR WORLDWIDE... #SSRajamouli does it again... Brings back the glory of #Indian cinema... #RRR Gross BOC: ₹ 1000 cr [Worldwide]... #JrNTR and #RamCharan debut in ₹ 1000 cr Club... #Xclusiv OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT POSTER...".

Coming to Hindi version, RRR also grows high crossing Rs 200 crores collections. "#RRR grows yet again on [third] Sat... Should cross ₹ 230 cr today [third Sun]... The journey thereafter depends on how strongly it holds on weekdays, till the new films arrive... [Week 3] Fri 5 cr, Sat 7.50 cr. Total: ₹ 221.09 cr. #India biz.".

RRR movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and has Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Junior NTR as Komaram Bheem. Even Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Kanakala, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson also impressed the audience with their ace screen presence. This DVV Danayya's movie is produced under the DVV Entertainments banner.

It was released in the theatres worldwide on 25th March, 2022!