RRR: Olivia Morris All Happy For Receiving 'Oscar Award' For 'Naatu Naatu' Song

Oscars 2023It's a great day for all the Tollywood cine lovers… Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR bagged the prestigious Oscars 2023 award for "Naatu Naatu…" song. Already we have seen the happy social media posts of Junior NTR, Ram Charan and other cast of this blockbuster. Now, even second lead actress Olivia also shared her happiness and dropped a few pics of the popular song on her Instagram page…

Along with sharing a few pics of the song, she also wrote, "Okay so that was some news to wake up to.

To say I am over the moon is an understatement, I remember hearing Naatu Naatu for the first time just before beginning the 15 days of filming for it in Kiev and being blown away and overwhelmed by its energy, I now listen to it with a huge amount of joy and pride. Words can't even explain how happy I am that is has won best song at The Oscars. Thank you again to @ssrajamouli for bringing me on board so that I got to be a part of this incredible song.

Music by MM Keeravaani

Arrangements by Kalra Bhairava

Lyrics by Chandrabose

Singers are Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava

Choreographed by Prem Rakshith

@theacademy @rrrmovie @ssrajamouli @jrntr @alwaysramcharan @dvvmovies @intertalentactors @samdaygent".

Even Nagarjuna Akkineni, Chaitanya, Varun Tej, Sundeep Kishan, Kalyan Ram, Riteish Deshmukh and a few other Bollywood and Tollywood actors congratulated the RRR team…

Chaitanya Akkineni

He shared the special video and wrote, "What a historic moment ! You make us proud .. congrats to the entire team .. Salute !!!"

Gopichand

KS Chitra

She shared the beautiful pic of Keeravani and Chandrabose and wrote, "Namaste & Congratulations @mmkeeravaani garu for the #Oscar. A moment of great pride for our nation. God bless you #Chandrabose garu, #Rajamouli sir & the entire team of #RRRMovie.#NaatuNaatu #Oscars95 @ssrajamouli @boselyricist @laharimusic @RRRMovie #MMKeeravani".

Khushbu Sundar

We bring home 2 Oscars. And this is just the beginning of a new era!! Globally Indian cinema is making its mark. We need to move forward from hear! It also means art, great work, on any platform, commercial or otherwise will be appreciated. #RRRwinsOscar#TheElephantWhisperers — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) March 13, 2023

Suneil Shetty

13-March-2023, a golden day for Indian Cinema!!! #TheElephantWhisperers is the first Indian Production & #NaatuNaatu is the first song from an Indian Production to win the #Oscars ! My heart is full! Congratulations!! @guneetm #KartikiGonsalves @mmkeeravaani @boselyricist pic.twitter.com/CXNb3u3qOx — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 13, 2023

He wished both RRR and Elephant Whispers teams and wrote, "13-March-2023, a golden day for Indian Cinema!!! #TheElephantWhisperers is the first Indian Production & #NaatuNaatu is the first song from an Indian Production to win the #Oscars ! My heart is full! Congratulations!! @guneetm #KartikiGonsalves @mmkeeravaani @boselyricist".

Nani

Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Raj Kandukuri

Kangana Ranaut

Congratulations to entire India🇮🇳a movie about suppression, torture, killing, colonisation of Indians based on racial grounds gets appreciated on a world platform, number of Indians died just during one Bengal famine were way more than Jews died during holocaust. Thank team RRR🙏 https://t.co/J0L2RFuicH — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 13, 2023

This ace actress shared RRR team Twitter post and wrote, "Congratulations to entire India a movie about suppression, torture, killing, colonisation of Indians based on racial grounds gets appreciated on a world platform, number of Indians died just during one Bengal famine were way more than Jews died during holocaust. Thank team RRR".

K Raghavendra Rao

Congratulations to the entire team of RRRMovie on bringing Indian Cinema glory. #Oscars2023 #NaatuNaatu pic.twitter.com/vgX0O9TvYD — Raghavendra Rao K (@Ragavendraraoba) March 13, 2023

Ashutosh Gowarikar

He also congratulated RRR team by jotting down, "PROUD moment for Telugu Cinema AND India at the #Oscars95 Congrats TEAM @RRRMovie for WINNING Best Original Song #NaatuNaatu @mmkeeravaani @boselyricist @kaalabhairava7 @Rahulsipligunj @premrakchoreo AND @ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 - You've created HISTORY!!".

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Sreshth Movies

Tanikella Bharani

Rajinikanth

My hearty congratulations to Shri. Keeravani, Shri. Rajamouli and Shri. Kartiki Gonsalves for getting the prestigious Oscar Award. I salute to the proud Indians. — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) March 13, 2023

Adivi Sesh

#NaatuNaatu & #TheElephantWhisperers ❤️ Today, I am proud to be Indian. I am proud to be Telugu. #Oscars Chest swelling with PRIDE. — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) March 13, 2023

Director VI Anand

What a day!! An achievement that will raise a million more filmmakers, musicians and technicians.This is what dreams are made of!!#NaatuNaatu pic.twitter.com/2F8e3ipryX — vi anand (@Dir_Vi_Anand) March 13, 2023

Anil Ravipudi

Thank you visionary @ssrajamouli garu for making it possible! ✨And special mentions to the dancing dynamites @tarak9999 & @AlwaysRamCharan 🤩 — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) March 13, 2023

Randeep Hooda

He shared the pics of Guneet and MM Keeravani and wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to the entire team of #RRR & #TheElephantWhisperers on their incredible achievement; @guneetm @EarthSpectrum".

Nagarjuna Akkineni

Sundeep Kishan

Such a Moment of Pride ♥️Thank you Team #RRR for giving us this moment of celebration 😘 pic.twitter.com/ocM6Bif6Uc — Sundeep MICHAEL-Feb 3rd Kishan (@sundeepkishan) March 13, 2023

Satya Dev

He also shared the beautiful pics and wrote, ""On top of the world" as rightly said by @mmkeeravaani garu. What a day for Indian Cinema!! Thank you @ssrajamouli Sir for giving goosebumps for the entire nation . Mightiest congratulations to @AlwaysRamCharan garu, @tarak9999 anna, @ssk1122 @boselyricist @kaalabhairava7 #RRR".

Ritesih Deshmukh

Truly on top of the world.. as 'Naatu Naatu' wins the Oscars for the 'Best Original Song'. Congratulations to composer Shri @mmkeeravaani Ji , #ChandraBose ji, @ssrajamouli ji @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan & the entire RRR team for this huge achievement. #TeluguCinema #IndianCinema pic.twitter.com/vF9PKVaKtp — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 13, 2023

He also shared the pics of the RRR team and wrote, "Truly on top of the world.. as 'Naatu Naatu' wins the Oscars for the 'Best Original Song'. Congratulations to composer Shri @mmkeeravaani Ji ,#ChandraBose ji, @ssrajamouli ji @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan & the entire RRR team for this huge achievement. #TeluguCinema #IndianCinema".

Swapna Cinema

Ravi Teja

History is created!#NaatuNaatu has truly left a lasting impact on audiences and will be remembered for years to come & this prestigious OscaRRR is a cherry on top❤️Congratulations @mmkeeravaani garu, @boselyricist garu, Prem , @kaalabhairava7 @Rahulsipligunj🤗#RRRatOSCARS — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) March 13, 2023

His long tweet reads, "History is created! #NaatuNaatu has truly left a lasting impact on audiences and will be remembered for years to come & this prestigious OscaRRR is a cherry on top Congratulations @mmkeeravaani garu, @boselyricist garu, Prem , @kaalabhairava7 @Rahulsipligunj #RRRatOSCARS. This wouldn't have been possible without our Dancing dynamites @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan and the mighty vision of mastermind @ssrajamouli! Raj - go conquer the world. Stories narrated from the heart will always have a heartwarming reception. Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum @guneetm & the entire #TheElephantWhisperers team on the Oscar for the best documentary short film. No more Whispers now, the Roars have begin across the globe".

SLV Cinemas

Varun Tej

Mohan Babu

Congratulations to the incredibly talented duo, Keeravani and Rajamouli, on their historic Oscar win! Your remarkable music and direction have inspired countless generations of filmmakers, and this achievement is a testament to your exceptional talent and unwavering dedication. — Mohan Babu M (@themohanbabu) March 13, 2023

He congratulated RRR team by jotting down, "Congratulations to the incredibly talented duo, Keeravani and Rajamouli, on their historic Oscar win! Your remarkable music and direction have inspired countless generations of filmmakers, and this achievement is a testament to your exceptional talent and unwavering dedication. You have truly made India proud with your outstanding contributions to the world of cinema. Well done!"

Subba Raju

A moment of celebration for Indian Cinema, when the elite at the Oscars, claps, reverberates, and bows down to the energy of Natu Natu. This is an epoch of Indian Cinema making its mark in myriad ways, carving its own story on the world stage. 🙏 @mmkeeravaani @ssrajamouli — subbaraju (@actorsubbaraju) March 13, 2023

Santosh Narayan

Varun Sandesh

Producers Guild

Heartiest congratulations to M.M. Keeravani, Chandrabose and Team #RRR on winning the Best Original Song Oscar for #NaatuNaatu at the 95th Academy Awards! A proud moment for Indian cinema.@mmkeeravaani @boselyricist @RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/sn2Xy94Wrf — Producers Guild of India (@producers_guild) March 13, 2023

Kalyan Ram Nandamuri

Actor Rajasekhar

Ananya Nagella

Director Shankar

Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani garu & @boselyricist on bagging the Oscars! This is a historic achievement and my heartfelt wishes to the entire team of #RRR and #TheElephantWhisperers. This is a proud moment for India and the Indian film industry 🙏 — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) March 13, 2023

Wall Poster Cinema

Suriya

Radikaa Sarathkumar

Nara Rohith

Venkatesh Daggubati

Heartiest congratulations to the entire team of #RRRMovie for this magnificent win! Truly deserved🙌🏼🔥#RRRatOSCARS pic.twitter.com/czg7Uv0vav — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) March 13, 2023

Vennela Kishore

They always say "And the Oscar goes to." This time it felt like I heard "And the Oscar comes to!" 😍😍Naatu Naatu euphoria all over! 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩#NaatuNaatu #Oscar2023 pic.twitter.com/7rQTbGx7CR — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) March 13, 2023

He shared the animated pics of Ram Charan and Junior NTR's "Naatu Naatu…" step and wrote, "They always say "And the Oscar goes to." This time it felt like I heard "And the Oscar comes to!" Naatu Naatu euphoria all over! #NaatuNaatu #Oscar2023".

Teja Sajja

He also shared Ram Charan and Junior NTR's pic from the song and wrote, "HistoRRRY cRRReated A moment of goosebumps Congratulating the master Craftsman @ssrajamouli garu @mmkeeravaani [email protected] anna @tarak9999 anna @boselyricist [email protected] @Rahulsipligunj You made us PROUD #RRRForOscars".

AR Rahman

This ace music director congratulated the RRR team by jotting down, "Congratulations @mmkeeravaani garu and @boselyricist garu ....as predicted and well deserved ..Jaiho to both of you and the #RRR team!! #RRRatOSCARS".

Raghu Kunche

He shared the special video and wrote, "తెలుగోళ్ల పొలంగట్టు నాటు పాట ఆస్కార్ తో వొస్తుంది భారత దేశానికీ .... proud of you Keeravani sirrrrrrrrrrr , Bosebabu Entire #rrr Team".

Sohel

He also shared the congratulatory message and wrote, "Heartiest Congratulations to @rrrmovie team and to all of us. It's the Proudest Moment for all our #indians Thank you @ssrajamouli sir @mmkeeravani sir my dear loving brother @sipligunjrahul #kaalabhairava @premrakshith_choreographer master, @boselyricist sir, @dopsenthil @dvvmovies and my inspirations @jrntr and @alwaysramcharan Anna.. and each and everyone who were associated with this song and movie. Thank you once again for making all of us believe that Hardwork pays and it pays Bigggg."

Director Nandini Reddy

She also congratulated RRR team by jotting down, "When many years ago Lagaan was nominated and we lost out I remember the sense of disappointment everyone felt ….. and today that summit has been scaled . The vision of @ssrajamouli , the commitment and talent of @alwaysramcharan @jrntr , the genius of @mmkeeravani @kavichandrabose2018 , the vitality of @sipligunjrahul @bhairavudu and the dedication of master @premrakshith_choreographer …...A salute to all of you .Also a huge shoutout to the efforts of @sskarthikeya @shobuy_ for their meticulous work in this incredible journey. History has been created and a path has been forged . Here's to the first of many for the Telugu film industry and the Indian film industry. Jai Hind".

Aadi Pudipeddi

Roll Rida

Congratulations RRR team…