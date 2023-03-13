RRR: Olivia Morris All Happy For Receiving 'Oscar Award' For 'Naatu Naatu' Song
- RRR lead actress Olivia Morris shared her happiness for winning 'Oscars 2023' award for "Naatu Naatu…" song!
- Even Nagarjuna, AR Rahman, Chitra, Vennela Kishore and a few other film stars congratulated the RRR Team…
Oscars 2023It's a great day for all the Tollywood cine lovers… Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR bagged the prestigious Oscars 2023 award for "Naatu Naatu…" song. Already we have seen the happy social media posts of Junior NTR, Ram Charan and other cast of this blockbuster. Now, even second lead actress Olivia also shared her happiness and dropped a few pics of the popular song on her Instagram page…
Along with sharing a few pics of the song, she also wrote, "Okay so that was some news to wake up to.
To say I am over the moon is an understatement, I remember hearing Naatu Naatu for the first time just before beginning the 15 days of filming for it in Kiev and being blown away and overwhelmed by its energy, I now listen to it with a huge amount of joy and pride. Words can't even explain how happy I am that is has won best song at The Oscars. Thank you again to @ssrajamouli for bringing me on board so that I got to be a part of this incredible song.
Music by MM Keeravaani
Arrangements by Kalra Bhairava
Lyrics by Chandrabose
Singers are Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava
Choreographed by Prem Rakshith
@theacademy @rrrmovie @ssrajamouli @jrntr @alwaysramcharan @dvvmovies @intertalentactors @samdaygent".
Even Nagarjuna Akkineni, Chaitanya, Varun Tej, Sundeep Kishan, Kalyan Ram, Riteish Deshmukh and a few other Bollywood and Tollywood actors congratulated the RRR team…
Chaitanya Akkineni
He shared the special video and wrote, "What a historic moment ! You make us proud .. congrats to the entire team .. Salute !!!"
Gopichand
KS Chitra
She shared the beautiful pic of Keeravani and Chandrabose and wrote, "Namaste & Congratulations @mmkeeravaani garu for the #Oscar. A moment of great pride for our nation. God bless you #Chandrabose garu, #Rajamouli sir & the entire team of #RRRMovie.#NaatuNaatu #Oscars95 @ssrajamouli @boselyricist @laharimusic @RRRMovie #MMKeeravani".
Khushbu Sundar
Suneil Shetty
He wished both RRR and Elephant Whispers teams and wrote, "13-March-2023, a golden day for Indian Cinema!!! #TheElephantWhisperers is the first Indian Production & #NaatuNaatu is the first song from an Indian Production to win the #Oscars ! My heart is full! Congratulations!! @guneetm #KartikiGonsalves @mmkeeravaani @boselyricist".
Nani
Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Raj Kandukuri
Kangana Ranaut
This ace actress shared RRR team Twitter post and wrote, "Congratulations to entire India a movie about suppression, torture, killing, colonisation of Indians based on racial grounds gets appreciated on a world platform, number of Indians died just during one Bengal famine were way more than Jews died during holocaust. Thank team RRR".
K Raghavendra Rao
Ashutosh Gowarikar
He also congratulated RRR team by jotting down, "PROUD moment for Telugu Cinema AND India at the #Oscars95 Congrats TEAM @RRRMovie for WINNING Best Original Song #NaatuNaatu @mmkeeravaani @boselyricist @kaalabhairava7 @Rahulsipligunj @premrakchoreo AND @ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 - You've created HISTORY!!".
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Sreshth Movies
Tanikella Bharani
Rajinikanth
Adivi Sesh
Director VI Anand
Anil Ravipudi
Randeep Hooda
He shared the pics of Guneet and MM Keeravani and wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to the entire team of #RRR & #TheElephantWhisperers on their incredible achievement; @guneetm @EarthSpectrum".
Nagarjuna Akkineni
Sundeep Kishan
Satya Dev
He also shared the beautiful pics and wrote, ""On top of the world" as rightly said by @mmkeeravaani garu. What a day for Indian Cinema!! Thank you @ssrajamouli Sir for giving goosebumps for the entire nation . Mightiest congratulations to @AlwaysRamCharan garu, @tarak9999 anna, @ssk1122 @boselyricist @kaalabhairava7 #RRR".
Ritesih Deshmukh
He also shared the pics of the RRR team and wrote, "Truly on top of the world.. as 'Naatu Naatu' wins the Oscars for the 'Best Original Song'. Congratulations to composer Shri @mmkeeravaani Ji ,#ChandraBose ji, @ssrajamouli ji @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan & the entire RRR team for this huge achievement. #TeluguCinema #IndianCinema".
Swapna Cinema
Ravi Teja
His long tweet reads, "History is created! #NaatuNaatu has truly left a lasting impact on audiences and will be remembered for years to come & this prestigious OscaRRR is a cherry on top Congratulations @mmkeeravaani garu, @boselyricist garu, Prem , @kaalabhairava7 @Rahulsipligunj #RRRatOSCARS. This wouldn't have been possible without our Dancing dynamites @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan and the mighty vision of mastermind @ssrajamouli! Raj - go conquer the world. Stories narrated from the heart will always have a heartwarming reception. Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum @guneetm & the entire #TheElephantWhisperers team on the Oscar for the best documentary short film. No more Whispers now, the Roars have begin across the globe".
SLV Cinemas
Varun Tej
Mohan Babu
He congratulated RRR team by jotting down, "Congratulations to the incredibly talented duo, Keeravani and Rajamouli, on their historic Oscar win! Your remarkable music and direction have inspired countless generations of filmmakers, and this achievement is a testament to your exceptional talent and unwavering dedication. You have truly made India proud with your outstanding contributions to the world of cinema. Well done!"
Subba Raju
Santosh Narayan
Varun Sandesh
Producers Guild
Kalyan Ram Nandamuri
Actor Rajasekhar
Ananya Nagella
Director Shankar
Wall Poster Cinema
Suriya
Radikaa Sarathkumar
Nara Rohith
Venkatesh Daggubati
Vennela Kishore
He shared the animated pics of Ram Charan and Junior NTR's "Naatu Naatu…" step and wrote, "They always say "And the Oscar goes to." This time it felt like I heard "And the Oscar comes to!" Naatu Naatu euphoria all over! #NaatuNaatu #Oscar2023".
Teja Sajja
He also shared Ram Charan and Junior NTR's pic from the song and wrote, "HistoRRRY cRRReated A moment of goosebumps Congratulating the master Craftsman @ssrajamouli garu @mmkeeravaani [email protected] anna @tarak9999 anna @boselyricist [email protected] @Rahulsipligunj You made us PROUD #RRRForOscars".
AR Rahman
This ace music director congratulated the RRR team by jotting down, "Congratulations @mmkeeravaani garu and @boselyricist garu ....as predicted and well deserved ..Jaiho to both of you and the #RRR team!! #RRRatOSCARS".
Raghu Kunche
He shared the special video and wrote, "తెలుగోళ్ల పొలంగట్టు నాటు పాట ఆస్కార్ తో వొస్తుంది భారత దేశానికీ .... proud of you Keeravani sirrrrrrrrrrr , Bosebabu Entire #rrr Team".
Sohel
He also shared the congratulatory message and wrote, "Heartiest Congratulations to @rrrmovie team and to all of us. It's the Proudest Moment for all our #indians Thank you @ssrajamouli sir @mmkeeravani sir my dear loving brother @sipligunjrahul #kaalabhairava @premrakshith_choreographer master, @boselyricist sir, @dopsenthil @dvvmovies and my inspirations @jrntr and @alwaysramcharan Anna.. and each and everyone who were associated with this song and movie. Thank you once again for making all of us believe that Hardwork pays and it pays Bigggg."
Director Nandini Reddy
She also congratulated RRR team by jotting down, "When many years ago Lagaan was nominated and we lost out I remember the sense of disappointment everyone felt ….. and today that summit has been scaled . The vision of @ssrajamouli , the commitment and talent of @alwaysramcharan @jrntr , the genius of @mmkeeravani @kavichandrabose2018 , the vitality of @sipligunjrahul @bhairavudu and the dedication of master @premrakshith_choreographer …...A salute to all of you .Also a huge shoutout to the efforts of @sskarthikeya @shobuy_ for their meticulous work in this incredible journey. History has been created and a path has been forged . Here's to the first of many for the Telugu film industry and the Indian film industry. Jai Hind".
Aadi Pudipeddi
Roll Rida
