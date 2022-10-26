RRR: Ram Charan SS Rajamouli For A Making Him Experience A Wonderful Love Of The Japan Audience

Tollywood's blockbuster movie RRR which had ace actors Ram Charan Tej and Junior NTR as the lead actors is receiving love from all parts of the world. Recently the movie received a great response from Japanese and Chinese audiences as the movie is released in those countries too a few days back. Thus, the lead actors Ram Charan, Junior NTR, director Rajamouli and his son Karthikeya also travelled to Japan and experienced the lovely gesture of the Japanese audience. Off late, Ram Charan shared a few pics on his Twitter page from their trip and thanked the director for the wonderful experience…

Missed being home for Diwali, but how could I miss a once in a lifetime chance of experiencing love for RRR from the Japanese audiences. 🇯🇵☄️ Japan is special - The people , the culture, the love & respect they have fr everyone is unmatched. 愛しています ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TEwXFPTFoH — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) October 26, 2022

Along with sharing a few pics with SS Rajamouli, Karthikeya and Junior NTR, he also thanked the director for making him experience a wonderful chance to feel the love of Japanese audience… "Missed being home for Diwali, but how could I miss a once in a lifetime chance of experiencing love for RRR from the Japanese audiences. Japan is special - The people , the culture, the love & respect they have fr everyone is unmatched. This is just the beginning…Love you soo much @ssrajamouli Garu fr this experience. Spending quality time together again with brother @tarak9999 was soo much funThanks to our distributor KeizoKabata. Big shout out to @ssk1122 and team!!"

Even Ram Charn's wife Upasana also shared a few pics from Japan on her Instagram page…

Charan and Upasana are seen exploring Japan's beauty and are seen twinning in same coloured modish outfits!

The first pic showcases the ladies Rama Rajamouli, Pranathi and Upasana while the second pic has the gents. They are all set to enjoy the movie in Japan!

These are the latest pics as Upasana enjoyed her first Ramen experience… "My Ramen Experience = Ultimate Umami - "essence of deliciousness" Discovered around - 1950 this is truly Japanese Soul Food. There are over 50k restaurants in Japan - only serving ramen. Find ur own hole in the wall & slurp away. @ramenadventures".

Even Junior NTR also shared a few pics on his Instagram page straight from Japan…

NTR looked stylish in the designer western wear in Japan…

He attended the RRR premier along with his wife Pranathi… They looked great together!

The team is all enjoying the Tokyo Drift, Shibuya Crossing…

RRR movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and has Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Junior NTR as Komaram Bheem. Even Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Kanakala, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson also impressed the audience with their ace screen presence. This movie is produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by the ace producer DVV Danayya!