‘Rudram Kota’ movie review: A watchable village drama

Cast: Jayalalitha, Anil Arka Kandavalli, Vibhisha, Alekhya, and others.

Writer-Director: Ramu Kona

Music Directors: Subhash Anand, Niranjan

Cinematographer: Adimalla Sanjeev

Editor: Avula Venkatesh

Rating: 2.75/5

'Rudram Kota,' a village backdrop movie created much required hype in recent times. Presented by Jayalalitha and produced by Anil Arka Kandavalli, the film hit the screens across the Telugu States. Let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story

In Rudram Kota, Kotamma (Jayalalitha) doesn't tolerate those who indulge in immortal acts. Extra-marital affairs, touching a woman without her consent and such behaviours are strictly prohibited in the village. Kotamma holds the entire village in awe.

Rudra (Anil Kandavalli) is a lonely orphan who hates women. He does what Kotamma asks him to - policing the village for the larger good of everyone. Shakti (Vibhisha) likes Rudra's nature despite his rough exterior. On the other hand, Kotamma's granddaughter (Alekhya) has got attracted for Rudra. When a horrific incident takes place in the village, it upsets the lives of Rudra and Kotamma. What is that incident? What takes place in life of Rudra and Kotamma? Answers to these questions forms the main crux of the story.

Analysis:

'Rudram Kota' doesn't take much time to dive into the plot. Right from the word go, we are given a taste of the nature of the film. Kotamma is positioned as the angry head of the village who punishes transgressions. When her granddaughter enters the screen, the plot attains an element of intrigue.

Rudra's character takes time to make sense. Once we understand his past, his demeanour elevates the appeal of the movie. He takes time to reciprocate Shakti's pure feelings for him. Alekhya's character keeps us guessing about where the story is headed. The last 25 minutes are impressive.

On a whole, 'Rudram Kota' is not an ambitious film. It has to be watched for its emotions and the suspense factor.

Performances:

Anil Kandavalli and Jayalalitha play the most consequential roles. Anil, also the film's producer, must be congratulated for playing a typical role with such conviction. As someone who never maintains eye contact with any woman, who spends his time consuming toddy and bidis, and who will go to any extent to punish wrong-doers, he is absolutely good.

This one is Jayalalitha's one of the best-written roles of her career. Her commanding screen presence in the scenes where she delivers verdicts (Panchayati scenes) is worthy of appreciation. Vibhisha and Alekhya are good. The former gets more screen time by virtue of being the female protagonist.

Technicalities

Music composed by Subhash Anand takes the film one step higher. 'Aa NingeyChinukaiJaari'is enjoyable. 'O Rasika' is another song that works.The cinematography is consistent. The choice of locations stays true to the plot. Despite budgetary limitations, the visual quality of the film hasn't been compromised.

Advantages

Screenplay

Suspense factor in the second half

Songs

Drawbacks

No major action blocks