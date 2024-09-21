  • Menu
Rumorscleared: Salman Khan not involved in 'Singham Again'

Social media has been abuzz with rumors suggesting that Bollywood megastar Salman Khan is part of the highly anticipated film Singham Again, led by Ajay Devgn. Several reports even hinted that Salman would reprise his iconic role as Chulbul Pandey from the Dabangg series, sparking excitement among fans.

However, official confirmation has now debunked these speculations. Salman Khan is not involved in the cop-action drama Singham Again. Reports have clarified that director Rohit Shetty never approached Salman for a cameo in the film, putting an end to all the swirling rumors.

Despite the gossip, fans of Salman have much to look forward to. The actor is set for a key cameo in Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film Baby John. Following that, he will take on a full-fledged role in Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss.

Additionally, there is buzz that Salman might collaborate with Atlee, the director behind Shah Rukh Khan’s recent hit Jawan, further keeping his fans on their toes for future projects.

