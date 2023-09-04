Sachin Tendulkar to launch legendary bowler’s biopic trailer

It has been two years since the initial announcement of the biopic chronicling the legendary Sri Lankan bowler Muttiah Muralitharan, titled ‘800.’ In the latest development, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar is set to launch the theatrical trailer of ‘800’ during an event in Mumbai tomorrow at 02:45 PM.

Originally, Vijay Sethupathi was slated to play the lead role but was later replaced due to controversy, Madhur Mittal, known for “Slumdog Millionaire,” roped in to portray the central character. Directed by MS Sripathy, the film also features Mahima Nambiar in a pivotal role.

Produced by Vivek Rangachari of Train Motion Pictures, this biopic is accompanied by a captivating musical score by Ghibran. ‘800’ is poised for a theatrical release in October 2023, promising an eagerly anticipated cinematic experience.