Sai Durgha Tej inspires youth at Auto Expo 2025
Supreme Hero Sai DurghaTej made an inspiring appearance at The Fast & Curious – Auto Expo 2025 hosted by Student Tribe in Hyderabad. Interacting with fans in a lively session, the actor shared emotional and motivational insights from his life, while strongly advocating for road safety.
Tej began by urging youngsters to be responsible on the road. “Always wear a helmet and don’t overspeed. Safety first,” he reminded, recalling his near-fatal bike accident. He revealed that the incident changed his approach to life, saying he had to relearn even basic speech during recovery.
Talking about his initial struggles in cinema, Tej said he once carried his portfolio to production offices seeking opportunities. “I never gave up on my dream,” he shared.
He also credited Pawan Kalyan as his biggest inspiration and mentor. Known for his positivity, Tej said he tackles challenges with a smile. His humility and resilience won hearts at the event.