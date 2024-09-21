Sai DurghaTej's ‘SDT18’wraps intense action schedule

Mega hero Sai DurghaTej (SDT) has teamed up with Hanu-Man producers K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy for an action-packed entertainer under the direction of debutant Rohith KP. The film, tentatively titled SDT18, is being produced on a massive scale with popular Malayalam and Tamil actress Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead.

In SDT18, Sai DurghaTej will showcase a striking new look, taking on a mass avatar. The film recently completed a 15-day high-voltage action schedule under the supervision of renowned stunt choreographers, featuring several thrilling stunts and dynamic fight sequences.

The next schedule is set to begin soon, with the makers constructing a massive set spanning 12 acres for the upcoming scenes. The film promises to be a high-budget spectacle, with plans for a pan-Indian release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

SDT18 is being produced by Primeshow Entertainment, and further details about the film are expected to be revealed soon. Fans of Sai DurghaTej can look forward to an exciting cinematic experience when the movie hits theaters next year.