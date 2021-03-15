Sai Pallavi’s sister Pooja Kannan to make her debut?

Coimbatore girl Sai Pallavi is ruling the hearts of her fans across South India since Premam. Her recent song 'Saranga Dariya' from Shekar Kamuula's "Love Story" movie is trending in social media platforms.



Now, the buzz is that, her younger sister Pooja Kannan turn to try her luck on the silver screen. The latest buzz in Kollywood media is that Pooja recently signed her debut film as an actress. Star stunt choreographer 'Stunt' Silva is all set to make his directorial debut with a film that features Pooja in a lead role. The film will have its story and screenplay penned by Thalaivi fame AL Vijay. Incidentally, Pooja has worked as an Assistant Director in AL Vijay's team. Also, Sai Pallavi had acted in Vijay's 'Karu' (Kanam in Telugu).

Another buzz is that the film will also feature National Award winning actor Samuthirakani in an important role. Pooja had made her acting debut with a short film nearly 5 years ago. An official announcement regarding the project is yet to be revealed.