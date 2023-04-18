Saif Ali Khan Joins Jr NTR in Siva Koratala's 'NTR 30'

Jr NTR, a popular actor in Tollywood, has teamed up with director Siva Koratala once again for an upcoming action thriller tentatively titled "NTR 30." This pan-Indian project marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor.

The makers of the film have taken to social media to share an exciting update. They have announced that Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who played the antagonist in Prabhas' "Adipurush," will be seen locking horns with Jr NTR in "NTR 30." The makers have also released pictures to confirm the news.

Recently, the team started a new schedule, and Janhvi Kapoor has joined the sets. Saif Ali Khan is also expected to participate in the shoot during this schedule. The film boasts of a star-studded cast and a talented crew to handle different departments. The movie is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts on a massive scale, and the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. It is slated to release on April 5, 2024.