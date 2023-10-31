Live
Just In
‘Saindhav’ to start musical promotions soon
Pan India movie 'Saindhav,' is being made under the direction of Shailesh Kolanu with Victory Venkatesh as the protagonist. Venkat Boyanapalli is producing the prestigious film under the banner of Niharika Entertainment. The already released first glimpses, character looks and teaser have received a tremendous response nationwide.
Recently, the makers have released a brand-new poster while starting the countdown for the release of 'Saindhav'. The latest news is that the musical promotions are going to start soon. Star composer Santhosh Narayanan has prepared an amazing album for this film. The first single is going to be released soon. In the countdown poster released, Venkatesh looked happy in the mood of celebrations. Venkatesh's signature moment in the poster is impressive.
The countdown poster released informing that there are 75 days left for the release is entertaining the audience and fans. The audience is eagerly waiting for this film which has a huge cast including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Baby Sara and Jayaprakash. S Manikandan is working as DOP for this film. Gary BH is the editor and AvinashKolla is the production designer. 'Saindhav' is hitting the screens on January 13 for Sankranti.