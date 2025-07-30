Live
Saiyaara Day 12 Box Office Collection: Strong Hold in NCR, Bengaluru & Jaipur
Saiyaara collects ₹10 Cr on Day 12, taking its total India net to ₹266.5 Cr. Top occupancy in NCR (34.75%), Bengaluru (32.25%), and Jaipur (33.25%).
Bollywood romantic drama Saiyaara is holding steady in its second week. On Day 12 (Tuesday, July 29, 2025), the film earned an estimated ₹10 crore at the India box office.
This brings the film’s India net total to ₹266.50 crore in just 12 days. The worldwide total now stands at an impressive ₹409.75 crore.
Day 12 Occupancy Report (Hindi 2D)
The overall occupancy across India was 24.06%, showing strong evening and night footfall:
- Morning: 15.89%
- Afternoon: 24.14%
- Evening: 24.95%
- Night: 31.24%
On Day 12, Saiyaara saw strong audience turnout in several major cities. The highest occupancy was recorded in the National Capital Region (NCR) with 34.75%, followed closely by Jaipur at 33.25% and Bengaluru at 32.25%.
Chennai also showed good performance with 29% occupancy, while Mumbai registered a moderate but steady 22.50%. These numbers reflect the film’s continued popularity in urban centers during its second week in theaters