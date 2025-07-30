Saiyaara Day 12 Box Office Collection: Strong Hold in NCR, Bengaluru & Jaipur

Bollywood romantic drama Saiyaara is holding steady in its second week. On Day 12 (Tuesday, July 29, 2025), the film earned an estimated ₹10 crore at the India box office.

This brings the film’s India net total to ₹266.50 crore in just 12 days. The worldwide total now stands at an impressive ₹409.75 crore.

Day 12 Occupancy Report (Hindi 2D)

The overall occupancy across India was 24.06%, showing strong evening and night footfall:

Morning: 15.89%

Afternoon: 24.14%

Evening: 24.95%

Night: 31.24%

On Day 12, Saiyaara saw strong audience turnout in several major cities. The highest occupancy was recorded in the National Capital Region (NCR) with 34.75%, followed closely by Jaipur at 33.25% and Bengaluru at 32.25%.

Chennai also showed good performance with 29% occupancy, while Mumbai registered a moderate but steady 22.50%. These numbers reflect the film’s continued popularity in urban centers during its second week in theaters