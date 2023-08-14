‘Salaar’ first single update to be out on Aug 15

“Salaar,” a highly anticipated pan-Indian movie starring Tollywood star Prabhas and directed by Kollywood sensation Prashanth Neel. The film is all set for a grand worldwide release on September 28, 2023.Although the teaser was unveiled last month, there have been no recent updates from the makers regarding the film. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the first song and have been requesting updates.

It’s now rumored that an update about the song’s release will be provided on August 15, 2023, with the song potentially going online on August 20, 2023. However, an official announcement is still awaited. “Salaar” also features JagapathiBabu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tinnu Anand, Eeshwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy in significant roles. The movie is being produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, with Ravi Basrur as the composer for the film’s music