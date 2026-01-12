Salman Khan keeps performances fresh and spontaneous, says Chitrangda Singh

Mumbai: Actress Chitrangda Singh, who will be seen alongside Salman Khan in the upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan, has praised the Bollywood superstar for his instinctive acting style, describing him as an effortless performer whose vast experience shines through on screen.

In an interaction with one of the leading news agencies, Chitrangda spoke candidly about working with Salman and highlighted his unique approach to acting, which, according to her, does not involve conventional preparation or rehearsals.

“Salman, I think, is one of those actors who has such a huge amount of experience that he doesn’t need to go into a room and start prepping. It’s something that happens subconsciously for him,” she said.

The actress added that Salman’s understanding of his characters evolves naturally, often without others realising how much thought and effort he puts into shaping a role.

“He slowly gets there, and you don’t even realise the kind of effort that he puts behind becoming the character or playing a certain role,” Chitrangda shared.

Describing him as deeply instinctive, she noted that Salman consciously avoids delivering scenes, lines or emotions in a predictable manner, which, according to her, is one of the reasons audiences never tire of watching him.

“He is someone who is very instinctive, and I think one thing that I’ve seen is that he probably tries not to play any scene, any line, any moment, or any emotion in the most straightforward, predictable way. That is what is interesting and why you don’t get bored of watching him on screen,” she said.

Chitrangda further praised his ability to keep his performances fresh and spontaneous even on set.

“He keeps it fresh and quite spontaneous on set, so yes, it was fun working with him,” she added.

Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, is based on the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops on June 15, 2020, during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The incident marked a significant escalation in tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

The clash took place in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), where soldiers from both sides engaged in hand-to-hand combat after attempts to patrol disputed areas turned violent. The confrontation resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, while China also suffered casualties, although it did not officially disclose the number.

The Galwan clash was the deadliest face-off between India and China in over four decades and led to heightened military deployments and prolonged diplomatic engagements to prevent further escalation.

The film aims to portray the courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers during the standoff and is expected to offer a gripping account of the events that unfolded in the harsh terrain of Ladakh.

Battle of Galwan is scheduled for release on April 17.