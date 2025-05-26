Live
Salman Khan’s 'Sikandar' Faces Harsh Criticism After Netflix Release
After a weak performance in theatres, Salman Khan’s film Sikandar has received fresh criticism following its Netflix release on May 25.
Salman Khan’s film Sikandar, which premiered on Netflix on May 25, is facing heavy backlash from viewers and critics. The movie had already received poor reviews after its theatrical release, and its digital release hasn’t improved its reception.
Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar was expected to gain a better response on OTT, but many people are unhappy with the story, acting, and direction. While some viewers appreciated Salman Khan's effort, many felt that the film lacked strong storytelling.
Public Reaction on Social Media
On X, several users have vented their frustration. One user said it took courage just to try watching the film. Another person commented that the movie wasn’t exactly terrible but was very boring. Some said they couldn’t even sit through the first few minutes and advised Salman Khan to avoid doing such films or take a break altogether.
One reviewer who watched the movie on Netflix after missing it in theatres felt that while the story and Salman’s acting were good, the direction was weak. They suggested that Salman should avoid working with South Indian directors, as there seems to be a mismatch in style and emotional connection with Hindi-speaking audiences.
Others called the movie a waste of a high budget and high expectations, and urged Salman to learn from Shah Rukh Khan’s recent action films, which they felt were more refined. Some viewers even said they were relieved they didn’t spend money on this film during Eid and instead chose to watch another movie like Empuraan.
The overall opinion online is that Sikandar failed to impress, both in cinemas and on Netflix.