Samantha dances for ‘Oo Antava’ in a club

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently in Siberia, filming her upcoming web series “Citadel” alongside her co-star Varun Dhawan. While enjoying her time on set, the actress recently had a memorable experience at a club. A video surfaced online, showing Samantha ecstatic as her popular dance number, “Oo Antava” from the movie “Pushpa: The Rise,” played at the club.

Delete Edit

In the video, we can see Samantha not resist dancing to the song while Varun Dhawan, her co-star, joined her on the dance floor. The video has gone viral on social media, capturing the enduring magic of Samantha and the undeniable craze of the song.



On the professional front, Samantha’s schedule is packed with back-to-back shooting for her upcoming projects. After completing a schedule for her romantic film “Kushi” in Turkey, she flew to Siberia to film “Citadel.” Directed by Raj and DK, known for their work on “The Family Man,” “Citadel” is an espionage action series created by the Russo brothers’ AGBO.