Samantha is preparing for an action sequence

Samantha had a remarkable success with her latest movie Yashoda, which showcased her immense box office potential. Despite her health issues, she put in a lot of effort into the film, which paid off. Currently, Samantha is busy shooting for the web series Citadel, directed by Raj& DK, the renowned duo behind the hit show Family Man.

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Samantha wished everyone and also posted a picture on her social media accounts in which she can be seen preparing hard for an action block. The intense look on her face hints that she is all set to amaze the audience once again with her action skills in Citadel, just like she did in Family Man.



The post has already gone viral and has garnered hundreds of thousands of likes and thousands of comments. Speaking of movies, Samantha's next release will be Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar. This grand PAN-Indian film is mounted on a large scale and is scheduled to hit the screens on April 14th, 2023.

