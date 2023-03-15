Samantha Ruth Prabhu seeks blessings at Peddamma Temple, Starts promotions for 'Shaakuntalam'

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her co-star from the upcoming film 'Shaakuntalam', Dev Mohan, sought blessings at Hyderabad's Peddamma Temple as they began promotions for the movie. The duo was joined by the film's director Gunasekhar. Dev Mohan shared pictures from their temple visit on Instagram and expressed his gratitude for the blessings.

Samantha and Dev wore cream-colored outfits for the temple visit, and later, Samantha shared a picture of herself traveling in a car, announcing the release date of the movie as April 14. In 'Shaakuntalam', Samantha plays the character of Shakuntala, the daughter of Menaka and Viswamithra. The movie, which was originally planned for release in February, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.





Earlier this year, at the trailer launch of the movie, Samantha spoke about her love for cinema and how it hasn't changed amid all the recent life struggles, including being diagnosed with the rare autoimmune disease Myositis. Samantha returned to the sets of her upcoming Telugu movie 'Kushi' last week after taking a break from working due to her health condition.

