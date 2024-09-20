Samantha starts filming for ‘Rakt Brahmand’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to captivate audiences with her upcoming projects. The actress will soon be seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny, streaming on Amazon Prime Video from November 7, 2024. Alongside this much-anticipated release, she has also teamed up with Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve for the Netflix web series Rakt Brahmand.

Samantha recently took to social media to announce that she has started shooting for RaktBrahmand, where she will share screen space with Wamiqa Gabbi, who had joined the sets earlier. The limited series, produced by Raj & DK, also features stars like Mirzapur’s Ali Fazal and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

With a stellar cast and gripping storyline, Rakt Brahmand promises to be an exciting six-episode series for fans to look forward to, adding to Samantha’s growing list of major projects across multiple platforms.



