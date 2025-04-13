Samantha turns down 15 brand endorsements, cites ethics over earnings

Top actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making headlines once again — not for a film release, but for a bold and inspiring decision that reflects her evolving outlook. In a recent interview with Foodpharmer, the star revealed that she declined around 15 brand endorsements in the past year, losing crores in the process, all in a bid to ensure that her choices make a positive difference in people’s lives.

Samantha, who began her career in her early 20s, admitted that back then, success was measured by the number of projects and brand deals she had. “I was happy to be the face of many multinational brands,” she said. But time and experience, she added, brought a shift in perspective.

“But today, I realise that I couldn’t be more wrong,” Samantha confessed. She shared that she was forced to introspect and acknowledged that her younger self owes an apology to the person she is today. In a heartfelt appeal, she advised her young followers not to think they’re invincible in their 20s, adding, “I learned that the hard way.”

Now, Samantha approaches endorsements with greater scrutiny. Before signing any deal, she runs the brand through thorough research with the help of three doctors to ensure it aligns with her values.

Last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Citadel: Honey Bunny, Samantha continues to line up exciting new projects, proving that her choices — both on and off screen — are driven by purpose.