Samantha's Yashoda Trailer Will Be Launched Tomorrow By The Star Actors Of Tollywood, Bollywood And Kollywood

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actress Samantha is all busy with a handful of movies… She is holding Tollywood, Bollywood and even a Hollywood project in her kitty. Off late, she is promoting her upcoming movie Yashoda as it is all set to hit the big screens in the next month. As the trailer is ready to launch tomorrow, the makers picked a few ace actors of Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada, Malayalam film industries to get that right pan-Indian appeal to the movie. They shared the great news to all the fans of Samantha via social media…

Even Samantha also thanked all these actors through her Twitter page… Take a look!

Vijay Devarakonda for Telugu trailer… "Sensational #Rowdy @TheDeverakonda to launch #YashodaTrailer in Telugu on Oct 27th @ 5:36 PM #DeverakondaForYashoda #YashodaTheMovie".

Varun Dhawan for the Hindi trailer launch… "Phenomenal Actor @Varun_dvn will launch #YashodaTrailer in Hindi on October 27th @ 5:36 PM #VarunDhawanForYashoda #YashodaTheMovie".

Suriya for Tamil trailer launch… "National Award Winner, 'Nadippin Nayakan' @Suriya_offl will launch #Yashoda Tamil Trailer on 27th Oct @ 5.36 PM #SuriyaForYashoda #YashodaTrailer".

Dulquer Salman for Malayalam trailer launch… "Heartthrob of Mollywood @dulQuer will launch #YashodaTrailer in Malayalam on Oct 27th @ 5:36 PM #DulQuerForYashoda #YashodaTheMovie".

Rakshit Shetty for Kannada trailer launch… "The 'Simple Star' of Sandalwood @rakshitshetty will launch the KANNADA Trailer of #Yashoda on 27th Oct @ 5.36 PM".

Samantha thanked each of every star actors listed above for accepting the invitation for Yashoda trailer launch through social media…

Going with the earlier released teaser, it all starts with the doctor confirming that Yashoda aka Samantha is pregnant. She congratulates her and also suggests to her some dos and don'ts that should be followed during her pregnancy phase. But unfortunately, Yashoda gets into big trouble and needs to fight herself for life. For example, the doctor suggested not lifting weights, but during her trouble time, it is shown that she is seen lifting some big stone to break something. When the doctor asks her to walk slowly, she is seen running in the forest as some dog is seen barking behind her. So, we need to wait and watch to know about what are the circumstances that force Yashoda to fight for her life.

Kollywood's ace actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen as 'Madhubala' in this most-awaited movie. This new-age thriller is being directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan and is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies banner. Yashoda movie will be having a new-age plot and is being made in total 5 languages, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Casting Details Of Yashoda:

• Samantha as Yashoda

• Unni Mukundan as Gautham

• Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Madhubala

• Rao Ramesh

• Murali Sharma

• Sampath Raj

• Shatru

• Madhurima

• Divya Sripada

• Kalpika Ganesh

• Priyanka Sharma

• Rajiv Kumar Aneja

Speaking about other projects of Samantha, she is part of Shaakuntalam and Kushi movies in Tollywood. Being a family entertainer, Kushi is being helmed by Shiva Nirvana and it is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. This movie is being made at Pan-India level and thus it is being made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Kushi is expected to hit the theatres on 23rd December, 2022 on the occasion of the Christmas festival! Sam is also part of Citadel and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love movies.

Yashoda movie will hit the big screens on 11th November, 2022…