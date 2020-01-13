2020 Top 20 Kannada Chartbuster: Darshan's Odeya Songs Rules Playlist

Trust Darshan to create record wherever he goes. The versatile actor finished off last year 2019 on a high note after back to back success of his movies. The latest we hear is that he is topping the charts this year too.



Getting into details, 'Shane Love Agoythalle' song from Sandalwood Challenging Star Darshan's latest offering Odeya is a chartbuster. The song even pushed down Yoo Yoo fron Bharaate. So in effect, Darshan's Odeya song is a massive hit and topping the charts. This has made Darshan fans even more happy as they are still celebrating the success of the actor's movie. Now, there is no stopping them at all.

The movie marks the collaboration of Darshan with playback singer Hemanth who has rendered the song so beautifully that the result is now known to everyone. The lyrics has been written by Nagendra Prasadh. The song is picturised in a sequence in which Darshan falls for a girl.

The song is catchy has become popular with music lovers. After jumping to the top slot, Darshan's Odeya song is now the most played song.

Darshan's choice of films has been excellent over the last few years and he has always kept his fans happy and satisfied with this performance in movies of different genres. Darshan is soon going to wrap up the schedule of his upcoming movie Roberrt. As per reports, the movie is set for a summer release.

Have you watched the movie yet? If not go watch it and for others who have already seen the movie do share your feedback on Odeya for the benefit of our readers who are in a dilemma to watch the movie or not.