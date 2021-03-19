A Film on North Karnataka's Role in Indian Freedom Struggle

A team from North Karnataka is gearing up to produce a movie called 'Dandi" based on a novel written by Dr Rajashekar Matapathi.



This movie which is being directed by Vishal Raj will be produced under the banner 'Kalyani Productions'. This is the first ever production from this Banner. Usha Rani SC will be bankrolling this movie. Yuvaan Dev, the son of Usha Rani, will be seen in the lead role while Shalini Bhat a new entrant in the movie field will play the female lead opposite Yuvaan Dev. The movie will be produced in view of the completion of 75 years of Indian independence.

Senior Sandalwood actress Tara Anuradha, and Suchendra Prasad will be seen in pivotal roles in this movie. North Karnataka district too has played a prominent role in the Indian freedom struggle and it has its own contribution during the independence fight of our country.

A movement called "Salt Sathyagraha" ignited the flame of mass fight for the independence against Britishers. This mass fight will come on the screen as a movie in the name of "Dandi".

This movie will be like a documentation of fight for independence by north Karnataka people. The Production team and all the members of the crew recently offered special worship at Lord Ganapathi temple to launch the shooting of the movie 'Dandi' on March 18. The story of the movie will be based on the independence fight that took place in North Karnataka. The movie will particularly cover "Salt movement" which was supposed to be a non-violent movement during those days.

Actress Tara Anuradha has stated that this movie would come on the screen in its own unique way. Director Vishal Raj has said that this movie will as far as possible retain North Karnataka's nativity and will be shot in parts where independent movements took place like Honnavara, Siddapura, and Ankola villages.