Actor Sanchari Vijay suffers critical injuries in road accident

Bengaluru: Sandalwood popular and National award winner Sanchari Vijay was hospitalized late on Sunday night after he suffered major injuries in a road accident.



According to actor's close aides, the 38-year-old, who is currently in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Apollo Hospital, was yet to regain his consciousness.

According to the confirmed sources, the incident happened when the actor was heading back to his home on a bike at JP Nagar 7th Phase, after visiting a friend on Saturday night. He was immediately rushed to the hospital. The actor suffered injuries on the right portion of the brain and in the thigh region.

Neurosurgeon Arun Nayak said, "The health condition of Sanchari Vijay is very critical as he has a blood clot in the brain. We have performed a surgery. The next 48 hours is going to be critical."

Vijay, a very versatile theatre actor from the Sanchari Theatre, a culture centre, which is also popular as an elegant drama troupe. Vijay rose to fame with his fabulous performance in the movie Naanu Avanalla Avalu in 2015 which fetched him National Award.

Harivu, another Vijay film, won National Award for Best Feature Film in Kannada language. During the lockdown period, the actor got associated with Usire team, to provide oxygen to Covid patients and he also did his bit to the needy by disseminating information about Covid resources through his social media pages.