Aditya Plays Cop in Munduvareda Adhyaya

Veteran sandalwood director Rajendra Singh Baboo's son Aditya who is known for his performances in "Edegarike" and "Deadly Soma" will be seen as a strict police officer in his upcoming movie "Munduvareda Adhyaya". This will be produced under the banner 'Khanaja Enterprises" and Balu Chandrasekhar who has written the story and screenplay for this movie, has directed the movie.



"The movie will be an another chapter in my life. One person absconds on Shivaratri, another person gets murdered. How these incident takes place forms the crux of the story. The climax of the story can't be predicted by anyone. The climax of the movie is something nobody can even imagine. After listening to many stories of the underworld, Balu's story seemed unique and different to me," says Aaditya.

The shooting of the movie was done at Rockline studio, Bangalore University campus, Rama Nagara, Deva Rayana Durga, Mandya, Malavalli, and places around Tumakuru. A special feature of this movie is that there will be no heroine in this movie. Close friends circle of the director Balu Chandrasekhar have joined hands to bankroll this movie under the banner "Khanaja Enterprises".

Hence "Munduvareda Adhyaya" which will be released on March 19 throughout the state will be an action and thriller genre movie. There is no end to underworld activities, and Rowdism in this society. The solution for this is that we should all change ourselves. This is the message that the director is going to give in the movie.

This movie will have a perfect blend of all the spices like action, comedy, sentiment, and entertainment in moderation. The movie will have three songs which have been composed by music directors Jonny and Nithin. Dilip Chakravarthi has done camera work for this movie while stunt scenes have been visualised by Vinod. The editing is done by Shrikant. Mukhya Mantri Chandru and Jai Jagadeesh will also be seen in this movie.