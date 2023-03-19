After 'KGF'&'Kantara', 'Kabzaa' creates box-office record

Bengaluru: The much awaited Kannada pan Indian movie "Kabzaa" released on March 17 and is running successfully across India. After "KGF", "Kantara" films, "Kabzaa" has once again raised the bars of Kannada fame across the country.



As per the information available from the industry insiders that on the first day of Kabzaa release, more than Rs 54 crores have been collected at the box office across India. According to sources, it is heard that the collection will be more than Rs 50 crores on the second day.

The much awaited movie Kabzaa released in around 4000 screens. Cine lovers have given mixed feedback about this movie. But Kabzaa continues to trend on social media.

Upendra, KicchaSudeep, Shivarajkumar starrer Kabzaa opened with a bang in the theaters on Friday . Although the initial response to the film was a bit subdued, the craze was high. Kabzaa also made strong collections at the box office and earned Rs 54 crores. Around Rs 26 crore has been collected in Karnataka.

According to the initial reports, Kabzaa has collected up to Rs 54 crores in all languages worldwide on the first day at the box office, the film team has officially informed. This big budget movie directed by R Chandru is expected to be the highest grosser on the weekend.

Talking about the response of the movie, the cinema lovers have given a mixed response to this movie. Fans are pouring words of appreciation on social media. A fan shared his thoughts on Kabzaa by tweeting, "Kabzaa movie has made Sandalwood proud again. Don't believe any negative posts."

The movies cinematography, BGM, action scenes and and the emotional scene is literally amazing," tweeted another netizen. However, a section of moviegoers were not too happy with the film and expressed their disappointment. Kabzaa continues to trend on social media. But the reactions are mixed.

The movie story is of the period between 1960-70,Upendra has been presented differently from his previous movies. KichchaSudeep in the role of a police officer shines as an armour in this movie and Shivarajkumar's role is winning the hearts of the audience. Multilingual actress Shriya Saran screen presence enthralls audience . Also, the movie has a big star cast including Murali Sharma, Kota Srinivas Rao, PosaniMuraliKrishna, Dev Gill, Nawab Shah, John Kokken, KabirDuhan Singh, Kamarajan, Danish Akhtar, Lucky Laxman, Avinash, Sunil Puranik, NinasamAshwath, Pramod Shetty and many more.