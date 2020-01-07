Avane Srimmannarayana Success Tour Begins In Karnataka

Rakshit Shetty's Avane Srimannarayana is doing brisk business at the ticket window since its release in December. The other versions of the movie too is picking up pace while the Kannada movie is running to packed theatres across Karnataka.

The film directed by Sachin Ravi and featured Rakshit Shetty and Shanvi Srivastav in lead roles. Avane Srimmannarayana is a fantasy film set in a fictitious town of Amaravathi and revolves around a treasure hunt involving police and thief. The movie's plot is being much talked about the rich production values in Avane Srimannarayana has received a lot of praise from the audience and critics.

The movie opened to overwhelming response from the audience and is unstoppable since. The film is doing fantastic business and the crew is naturally thrilled with the response to the movie.

The last we heard was that the movie had crossed the 50 crore mark without much efforts. The makers of Avane Srimannarayana is so overjoyed with the response to the movie that they are on a success tour. The team is in Mangalore, Mandya and Mysore this week to visit theatres and check the audience reaction to the movie live. Pramod Shetty and Balaji Manohar have accompanied lead actor Rakshit Shetty on success tour along with director Sachin Ravi. The team was last spotted in theatres across Hubli

Not only the audience, even celebrities have endorsed Avane Srimmannarayana on social media. Avane Srimmannarayana was also dubbed into Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. It remains to be seen if the movie can stay steady at the box office around Sankranthi which will see a release of several movies across South Indian languages as it is considered a very huge festival. There is Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru. The makers held a grand pre-release event sometime back. Then there is Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikuntapuram lo directed by Trivikram Srinivas who is considered the wizard of words. The AVL makers also held a grand musical evening today which was a super duper success. On the other hand, there is the big Thailaiva movie. If you haven't guessed it already, yes it is Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar. So to stand strong against all these big ticket movies will he a challenge for Rakshit Shetty's Avane Srimannarayana. For now, though, the makers are excited about the success tour.