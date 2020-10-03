Ayogya jodi back with new movie Matinee

The film Ayogya in 2018 went on to become a hit in Sandalwood which had Sathish Ninasam in the lead opposite pretty dimpled Rachita Ram. Now the same Ayogya jodi will be paired for the second film titled Matinee. The first look poster of Matinee starring Sathish Ninasam and Rachita Ram was released on Friday. The team claims that, Matinee is a romantic comedy entertainer movie and will mark directorial debut in Kannada film industry for Manohar Kaampalli and produced by Parvathi.



Manohar has previously worked with Ram Gopal Verma as an assistant director on 'Killing Veerappan' and 'The Attack of 26/11' is now entertaining the Kannada audience with this romantic comedy. The sources close to actor Sathish says that Ayogya proved that he paired with Rachita Ram, was named as best jodi in Sandalwood.

Now the same pair is all set to do magic in Sandalwood with Matinee, which refers to the show, as the title suggests. Matinee will narrate the story of five young people and the team is planning to start shooting by this month end and more details will be officially announced later.

According to reports, the team is looking at the first shooting schedule to start by October in Bengaluru surroundings. And this movie Matinee to be the first film that Sathish Ninasam will be shooting for since the Coronavirus pandemic.

On the other hand, Rachita is busy shooting her Kannada and Telugu projects like Super Machi. Matinee team is yet to finalise the other cast for the movie. The music for the movie will be composed by Poorna Chandra Tejasvi while cinematography will be done by Kranthi Varla to be edited by K M Prakash. The film is produced by S Parvathi under the F3 Productions banner.