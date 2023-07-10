Big Daddy From Pan India Spectacle Ghost Is Arriving On July 12

Karunada Chakravarthy Shiva Rajkumar's Pan India Film 'Ghost' is the next big thing from Sandalwood. Billed as an Action Heist Thriller Ghost is in. Blockbuster Film 'Birbal' fame Srini is Directing this film while Popular politician and producer Sandesh Nagraj is bank-rolling this biggie under his Sandesh Productions.

'Ghost' is made as an explosive action spectacle.Currently the film is in its final leg of post production works. Now, makers are unveiling the Teaser of Ghost titled as 'Big Daddy' on July 12. The announcement is made with a striking poster featuring Shiva Rajkumar holding a gun sporting an intense look.

The crew of 'Ghost' comprises top technicians. Dialogues by Masthi and Prasanna VM. Art is by Shiva Kumar of KGF fame. Music is composed by popular music director Arjun Janya. 'Ghost' will release in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam languages produced by top production house Sandesh Productions.

Cast : Shivarajkumar, Jayaram, Anupam Kher, Prashant Narayanan, Archana Jois, Satya Prakash

Production: Sandesh Productions (29th film)

Director: Srini (Birbal)

Cinematographer : Mahendra Simha

Music : Arjun Janya

Art: Shivakumar (KGF)

Dialogues: Masthi , Prasanna VM

Audio On: T-Series

PRO: BA Raju's Team