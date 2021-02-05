Bigg Boss Kannada Makers Approach Singer Hanumantha?

Bigg Boss Season 8 in Kannada is going to take off shortly. Already, discussions are going on regarding who are all going to participate in this reality show. We hear that singer Hanumantha who came to limelight through Sa Ri Ga Ma Pa season 15, will take part in the ensuing Bigg Boss show.

Hanumantha had also participated in "Dance Karnataka Dance". He had won the hearts of everyone with his simplicity and innocence. In fact, Hanumantha was expected to take part in the previous Bigg Boss season. But Hanumantha was busy with "Dance Karnataka Dance family season 2" show.

As per the rules, he was not supposed to quit in the midst of the show unless eliminated. As a result, Hanumantha could not take part in Bigg Boss season 7. Now, we hear that the organizers of Bigg Boss have approached this shepherd singer in this regard yet again. It is also learnt that the remuneration for his participation has also been discussed.

But either the organizers or Hanumantha have revealed anything about this so far. But the viewers of Bigg Boss are hopeful of watching Hanumantha in the upcoming season of Kannada Bigg Boss.

You know that the promo of Bigg Boss season 8 is being telecast on the channels. Bigg Boss lovers are standing on their toes to watch season 8 format considering the pandemic curbs in place. However people will know about the names of the participants only when Bigg Boss season takes off.