Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7: Wildcard Entry Chaithra Kottoor Evicted, Again!

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 contestant Chaithra Koottur has got eliminated again. It may be recalled that she made a reentry to the house as a wildcard entry after her eviction last time. However, Chaithra Kottoor has faced eviction this time too due to lack of performance on the show.



The Kannada TV reality show is one of the most widely watched programmes in the small screen right now. In the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 7, Super Sunday with Sudeep, Chaithra Kottoor was shown the door. Those closely watching the show say that it was a wasted opportunity as Chaithra could have made a better comeback after getting second time lucky.

To be fair, Chaithra managed to get close to housemates in Bigg Boss Kannada 7 house after her second entry. However, she failed to win the hearts of the show viewers who opted to vote her out of the house.

Just before she walked out of the Kannada Bigg Boss house, Chaithra Koottur nominated Deepika Das for eviction next week. She also gave her captaincy bade to Chandan Achar who had never once got a chance till now. She said that he deserved a chance to be a captain too.

It would be interesting to watch the upcoming episodes as Kannada Bigg Boss 7 is inching towards climax soon