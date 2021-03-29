Bigg Boss Kannada season 8: Two contestants in serious love, says evicted Chandrakala 

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8: While there have been all sorts of speculations inside and outside the Bigg Boss house about ongoing chemistry between Divya Urudaga and Aravind K P, the evicted contestant Chandrakala Mohan has expressed her genuine take on the duo.



Chandrakala Mohan, the unofficial mother of all the contestants inside the Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, after her 30-day journey said, "Both are probably in serious love".

"I feel they are in serious love as far as I have observed. They care each other and their chemistry looks quite strong when both express their care for each other on a very practical note," Chandrakala said.

"At no point I felt that they were making up their chemistry while inside the house journey and their approach towards each other is very evident," she said.

"While Aravind may be making a subtle step towards their relationship, Divya Urudaga is very evidently in a comfort zone with Dakar Rally champion. She is more expressive on her affection to Aravind comparatively," she said.

Chandrakala was in full praise of the duo on their performances inside the house saying that, "Both Aravind and Divya are the most genuine people inside the house being so candid and confident about their move on each challenge being thrown by Bigg Boss," she said.

However, veteran and state award winning actor Chandrakala who ended her journey in the Bigg Boss house termed her eviction "bad luck" as she could not managing to gather healthy association with housemates.

"I feel it was a pure bad luck that I got evicted so soon. I was not faking myself and may be that eventually became the reason for my eviction. Had I portrayed my fake side, probably I would have continued. Except for Aravind and Divya, I do not think everyone is being bold and truthful," she said.