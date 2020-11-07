Bobby Simha makes Kannada debut with 777 Charlie 

National award-winning actor Bobby Simha, who is popularly known for his works in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu, is all set to make his Sandalwood debut with comedy-drama adventure '777 Charlie', starring Rakshit Shetty. News of actor Bobby Simha was officially announced by 777 Charlie team on Friday on the occasion of his birthday.

According to the sources, Bobby will be seen in a pivotal role of a farm house owner, and, according to the director, he will come in a crticial stage in Rakshit's journey in the film. On Bobby Simha's entry into the film, debut director Kiranraj says, "I still remember my fanboy moments of Jigarthanda, and now I am so glad that we are connected both personally and professionally. I thank him for being a part of 777 Charlie."

777 Charlie will be his first Kannada film to be released. Recently the actor has signed another Kannada movie titled 'I Am Kalki' starring filmmaker and actor Prem. Bobby Simha Tamil film Vasantha Kokila will have a Kannada version too.

According to the sources close to the 777 Charlie team, Bobby participated in a one week schedule that took place in Kodaikanal.

According to the reports, the film will be simultaneously dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Being produced under the banner of Paramvah Studios, it has dialogues written by Abhijit Mahesh. It is the directorial debut of Kiranraj, which features Sangeetha Sringeri and Dharamanna Kadur and others. Nobin Paul is composing the music while Aravind Kashyap is the cinematographer and editor is Prateek Shetty.