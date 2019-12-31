Celebrities and common audiences also love Avane Srimannarayana

Rakshit Shetty after Kirik Party became a bankable young hero in Kannada Cinema and his old movies found even more audiences on OTT, due to this success.

His market from 5-6 crores hero, increased to 30-35 crores with that one film. Youth started idolising him as he is a multi-talented person. He writes, directs and acts too. He took 3 years to come up with his next and Avvane Srimannarayana is finding love from celebrities too.

While the film is projected to collect Rs. 100 crores at box office in Karnataka, the film got praises from Hemanth Rao, Anup Bhandari kind of filmmakers in Kannada and many celebrities like Shiva Rajkumar are praising it.

Movie is releasing on 1st January in Telugu as Athade Srimannarayana and songs have gone viral already. The first weekend collections in Kannada markets is close to Rs. 35 crores gross and the producers are happy with the blockbuster opening and word of mouth.