Chiranjeevi Sarja Cutout At Meghana Raj's Baby Shower

Sandalwood actress Meghana Raj, wife of late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja had a Baby shower function. This is a customary ritual that is done prior to the delivery of a baby. Amidst the pain of separation from her husband Chiru, Meghana tried to put up a bold front in front of the guests.

The function was a very simple and low-key affair. The proceedings were done in front of Chiru's big cutout in the presence of very few close family members.

Meghana Raj starrer movie "Selfie Mummy Google Daddy" with Srujan Lokesh in the lead role is about to get released.









It may be recalled that Chiranjeevi Sarja, the nephew of Kollywood actor Arjun Sarja passed away following cardiac arrest at the age of 39. His sudden death at a young age left the entire film fraternity in shock.

The actor had several movies in his kitty which were still under production. Chiru's brother Dhruva Sarja has promised the filmmakers to do his bit in finishing these movies.







