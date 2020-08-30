Chiranjeevi Sarja Post-mortem Would Have Exposed Truth: Indrajit Lankesh 

While Kannada fans are yet to digest the fact about the drug scandal that has rocked Sandalwood, well knowndirector Indrajit lankesh has made some sensational claims on the issue.

Indrajit Lankesh has also questioned why the postmortem on the mortal remains of Chiranjeevi Sarja was not conducted? What was the cause of the actor's death at such an young age? He went on to say that had the postmortem been conducted, all the truth would have come out. He also said that he is aware that there was political pressure not to conduct his post-mortem and added that he knows who was the politician behind this.

He cited a few more examples stating that some years back, drugs were found in a car which met with an accident and some names were heard during that incident too. He demanded to know what was the status of the case. He said that there were somempvie actors inside the car from which a huge cache of narcotics was recovered and wondered what happened to the case.

He wanted to know why was the case hushed up.and at whose behest. He stated in no uncertain terms that the outcome of the investigation was kept in the dark and we notice none of them were punished. Such statements of the director Indrajit Lankesh has created a new vicious wave in sandalwood.

Meanwhile, the CCB and the NCB which are handling the recent drugs scandal in Sandalwood in which a TV actress was caught with drugs has reportedly summoned Indrajit Lankesh to know more about his startling claims. The authorities are likely to ask him to disclose the names of those involved in the racket and also extract more details from him.