Climax Scene Between Yash-Sanjay Cost KGF Makers Rs 12 Crores

Expectations surrounding the big-budget Kannada movie KGF Chapter 2 have skyrocketed. The movie, which is a sequel to the movie KGF Chapter 1 is being made on a massive budget. Producer Vijay Kiragandur has invested more money in this final instalment than on Part 1, we hear. Compared to KGF Chapter 1, the sequel has a galaxy of famous big stars. The team has invested big money on the sets and making, besides whopping remuneration to stars.



It is being said right from day 1 that the main highlight in this movie will be the confrontation between Adheera and Rocky Bhai. While Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt plays the baddie, Sandalwood Rocking Star Yash will play the hero Rocky Bhai. The action scenes between them during the climax will stand out, we hear. Hence the producer has invested huge money for the picturisation of this sequence.

According to sources, the team has spent about Rs 12 crores for this fight scene. This scene involves massive sets, many junior artists, dupes, and vehicles. The shots have been taken several times to attain perfection. Hence this scene of Sanjay Dutt and Yash will be the highlight of the movie. The KGF team says that the climax scene of KGF Chapter 2 is ten times better than the climax scene of KGF Chapter 1. The movie crew is busy with the post-production works like VFX, songs recording, background music, editing and other works. The movie is expected to hit the screens in a few months.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 is bankrolled by Hombale Films. The production house from Karnataka is all set to produce a pan India movie featuring Telugu Rebel Star Prabhas which will also be helmed by the KGF director. The movie has been titled Salaar which was launched in Hyderabad recently.