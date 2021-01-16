Couple name their daughter 'Kannada'

The award programme also turned a stage for the naming ceremony for a couple hailing from a remote village. Out of their love for the Colors Kannada serial Kannadathi, the couple -- Siddugowda Basavanagowda Patil and Ashwini Siddagowda Patil -- from Kagawada in Belagavi district near Karnataka and Maharashtra border, named their daughter 'Kannada'. They always wanted to name their one-month-old daughter after renowned film director Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar's daughter until the serial Kannadathi started airing. They were so much inspired by the serial that they decided to name their daughter Kannada.

The couple requested the channel to suggest some names for their daughter. Accordingly, music composer Hamsalekha, popularly known as Nadabrahma of Kannada films, suggested the name and Anubandha Awards stage became the stage for naming the girl.

Speaking at the event, Siddugowda Patil, the father of the baby girl, said it was the proudest moment of his life, "We wanted to name our daughter Kanasu after Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar's daughter until the Kannadathi serial started airing. My wife is a fan of the serial and its efforts to promote Kannada. We decided to name our daughter Kannada and that was fulfilled on the Anubandha Awards stage."

Siddugowda Patil, a CEO at Samardak Seva Mandal, a school where more than 5,000 students are studying in Nippani of Belagavi district, said, "Our place has a mix of both Marathi and Kannada speaking population living in linguistic harmony."