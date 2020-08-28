Cyber-criminals hacked Ramya's Instagram?

Bengaluru: Actor-turned-politician, Sandalwood queen Ramya who has remained away from the glitter of the film world has again become the talk of the town.



Cyber-criminals have reportedly hacked her Instagram account. Ramya is hyperactive on Instagram, sharing every little update about her life, whether about her pet or the latest development in political firmament.

The former Congress social media head disappeared from the online world in June last year, nearly a month after the party's rout in the Lok Sabha elections. It was said at the time that she wanted to take a break from politics. But making a comeback on social media, the actress started posting a series of her photographs claiming that it was because of followers insistence.

Ramya, who led the social media campaign of the Congress Party till September 2019 and last appeared on the big screen in Nagarahavu in 2016, said "Cannot see any of my posts on my Instagram page despite trying various things including uninstalling and reinstalling the app on my phone. I even conducted a poll on my page asking people of they can see the posts and wondered if all was fine.

Ramya keeps in regular touch with political workers, her juniors from the industry and also fans through her Instagram.

Ramya's return has ignited speculation on what is on her agenda, whether she would be making a comeback to cinema and whether or not she will return to politics. In her latest post, she wished her Amrithadhare co-star Sammir Dattani aka Dhyaan's wife Ritika on her birthday.















