Darling Krishna To Sport Two Looks In Love Mocktail 2

Sandalwood director Krishna has completed the first schedule of the sequel to the much talked about Kannada movie 'Love mocktail 2' in namma Bengaluru.

The director has also released the first look of Aditya's character in the movie. The lead actor has been given a completely bearded emotional look in the poster. Darling Krishna, who plays the lead, said that he is now going to be ready for the shoot with a clean shaven look.

"If all the work gets finished by December the movie is likely to hit the screens in the beginning of next year," says Darling Krishna.

The first part of the hit movie, Love Mocktail was well received by the audience. However, the team says unlike in the first part, Love Mocktail 2 will not contain acute emotional elements, but emphasis will be on humour. While it is not known who are the other members in the star cast, the music will be composed by Raghu Dixit and crazy minds while the Cinematography will be handled by Sri Crazy Mindz.

Love Mocktail recolved around the love story of Aadi, the protagonist The movie starred Krishna, Milana Nagaraj and Amritha Iyengar in key roles.

After Love Mocktail, Krishna will be next seen in srikrishna@gmail.com which will also star Bhavana. The movie, bankrolled by Sandesh Productions will be helmed by Nagashekar and will go to sets in Mysuru.