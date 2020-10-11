Darshan Character In Roberrt Will Have Shades Of Grey?

Sandalwood Challenging Star Darshan starrer Roberrt is gearing up for release. The erlier release date set for the movie was April 9. But he makers had to postpone the movie release because of the coronavirus lockdown imposed by the government to prevent the spread of the disease.

Though the centre has given its nod to the opening of theatres on October 15, the movies featuring famous actors in the star cast are unlikely to get released.

Kannada movie Roberrt which has already created hype with its songs composed by the Sandalwood's magical composer Arjun janya will recently released a new poster to mark the birthday of director Tharun Sudhir. Now, a look at the poster shows three faces of Darshan. Does it mean the actor's character will have shades of grey too? Or is he playting triple role?

The film is bankrolled by Umapathi Srinivas Gowda. This movie which has Darshan in the lead role will have Asha Bhat as the leading actress. Vinod Prabhakar will be seen in an important role, and Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu plays the villain. The Roberrt team, we hear, is planning to give a grand gift to Asha Bhat who is making her debut in sandalwood.

Asha Bhat, who has roots in Karnataka has established herself as model, and has already worked in the Bollywood film industry in movies like Dostana 2 and Junglee.

She had won Miss Supranational award in 2014. We hear that the actor is a good singer too, and she had earlier shared her songs on social media during lockdown. Netizens who were spellbound by her voice showered praises on the actress.