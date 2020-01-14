Darshan Fulfills Ailing Fan's Wish

Challenging Star Darshan enjoys a huge fan following. The son of late yesteryear actor Thoogudeepa is popular in Gandhinagar not only because of his talent but also because he has a heart of gold. Darshan often thinks of his fans before accepting a movie because he believes that it is fans who make stars. His choice of movies often revolve around some family sentiment. So Darshan movies are usually watched by the entire family audience.



We already told you that Darshan is currently busy canning scenes for his highly anticipated movie Roberrt which has created a huge buzz even before its release. The makers are busy finishing scenes back to back so that they can start off the post production works and release the movie as per schedule.

Meanwhile, lead actor Darshan is said to have taken a small break from the sets of Roberrt to fulfill a wish of his ailing fan. As per reports, the Challenging Star of Sandalwood is said to have met a young fan who suffered a kidney failure. The fan, identified as Ratan, is said to be an ardent follower of Darshan. He is believed to have expressed his wish to see his favourite icon.

So, when Darshan heard about this he not only paid the young fan a visit but also spent some quality time talking to him and sharing some fun moments with him. Isn't that a sweet gesture by Darshan?

This is not the first time that Darshan has shown mercy on his fan. Last time, when one of his fans was in dire need of money after an accident, it was Darshan who donated Rs 1 Lakh for his treatment and wished him a speedy recovery.

Darshan's previous movie Odeya was a super duper hit. His next is Roberrt, an action entertainer. The film is being directed by Tharun Sridhar and bankrolled by Umapathy. Senior Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu, Asha Bhat, Vinod Prabhakar will be seen in key roles in Roberrt. Arjun Janya has scored the music.