Darshan To Lend His Own Voice For Telugu Version Of Roberrt 

Sandalwood Challenging star Darshan's upcoming movie 'Roberrt' will be releasing on March 11, simultaneously in Telugu and Kannada.

The dubbing work for the Telugu dubbed version of Roberrt is progressing at war footing. Now, D Boss Fans are speculating over who would give voice for Darshan's character in Telugu. Kannada movie buffs are aware of Darshan's calibre and know that the actor has a very good voice. With the dubbing work having started for the Telugu version of "Roberrt", Darshan fans are apprehensive about whether other's voice would suits his stature in the movie. Now,we hear that Darshan fans desire is getting fulfilled.

As per the buzz, Darshan himself is lending voice for his own character in the Telugu version of the movie 'Roberrt'. Earlier, many Darshan movies have got dubbed into Telugu. Darshan knows fluent Telugu. Earlier when Darshan went to Telugu states for the promotion of his dubbed movies, the actor has spoken in Telugu during interviews and with TV media.

Right from the movie "Bhagawan" which was released in the year 2004 to 'Kurukshetra' many of his movies have been dubbed into Telugu. Darshan has crores of fans in Telugu states also. There is a buzz that Darshan would act in a Telugu movie under the direction of Telugu star director Sukumar.

Darshan knows Tamil also. It may be recalled the actor has worked in Vijayakanth's Tamil movie 'Vallarasu". Darshan spoke in Tamil to the people in a Tamil colony when he canvassed for Sumalatha during the lok Sabha elections.