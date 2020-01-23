Darshan Wraps Up Roberrt Shoot After 108 Days

Sandalwood Challenging Star Darshan is now at ease. He just wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Roberrt. The final schedule finished two days ago and the crew is all elated and can't wait to see the end product. The makers have pushed the darshan movie into post-production. The total schedule of Darshan's Roberrt was 108 days. Most parts of the movie were shot in and around namma Bengaluru, as per reports. The Roberrt crew was also spotted in places like Varanasi, Chennai, Puducherry, Lucknow, Mysuru and Hyderabad.

There were some 180 members in the Roberrt crew who put their heart and soul into making the movie.

The team is bow busy with the post production works and looking at a theatrical release around summer. If a latest buzz doing the rounds on social media is to be believed, then Roberrt will see light of the day on April 9, 2020 which is said to be a tentative date to release the movie.

Roberrt is directed by Tharun Kirhsore Sudhir and boasts of an impressive star cast.

Among others, Roberrt features actors like Shivaraj KR Pete, Ravi Kishan, Chikanna, Sonal Monteiro and Vinod Prabhakar. Asha Bhat, Jagaathi Babu and Devaraj too will be seen in prominent roles.

The recent poster showing Darshan sporting the Hanuman look has been well received by the audience.

Speaking about the movie, director Tharun Kishore Sudhir says he is happy to have got immense support from producer as well as the lead actor. Roberrt is bankrolled by Umpathy.